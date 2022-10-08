Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News

Rainfall has overfilled Burrendong Dam and WaterNSW is 'cautiously releasing' water

Elizabeth Frias
By Elizabeth Frias
Updated October 8 2022 - 6:16am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Drenched Dubbo on Saturday, 8 October 2022. Picture by Amy McIntyre

In the last 24 hours, the water level at Burrendong Dam in Wellington has risen to 115.9 per cent capacity, up from 113 per cent on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elizabeth Frias

Elizabeth Frias

Journalist

Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.