Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News

Macquarie River at Dubbo expected to reach moderate flood levels on the weekend

By Newsroom
Updated October 7 2022 - 7:16am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
After the Macquarie River flooded at Dubbo last month, water levels are expected to rise again on the weekend. Picture by Amy McIntyre

Moderate flooding of the Macquarie River at Dubbo is expected from Saturday afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.