Moderate flooding of the Macquarie River at Dubbo is expected from Saturday afternoon.
More than 50mm of rain fell in the city between roughly 10am and 3.30pm on Friday and more downpours are expected on the weekend.
"In Dubbo, we haven't seen the rivers react too much to that rain but there's more rain due tomorrow (Saturday) and that will top up the rivers and that will start flooding tomorrow from the afternoon and night," SES spokesperson David Rankine said.
It was uncertain on Friday what heights Dubbo water levels would reach but moderate flooding in Wellington and Narromine is also expected on the weekend and water levels at Warren are set to remain above 9m.
"If the worst of the rain does fall in the wrong places, we except to see flooding comparable to what we've seen two weeks ago across the Central West and Western Plains," Mr Rankine said.
With water levels continuing to rise, Mr Rankine joined the chorus of emergency workers and politicians urging people in the region to take extreme care on the roads.
"We're asking people not to drive through floodwater. We're expecting rivers rising over the next 24-to-48 hours right across the Central West.
"We have done 50 plus rescues right across the region...we're asking people not to ignore the road close signs, don't drive through floodwater...we have volunteers stationed across western parts of the region, we have rescue and resupply helicopters at Nyngan, Dubbo and Walgett to provide rescue and resupply air...also resupply by boat on isolated properties along the rivers."
The impact of the rain in Dubbo on Friday forced one flight into Dubbo Regional Airport to turn around and return to Sydney.
A Qantas flight was turned around and rerouted back to Sydney and after the pilot saw a lightning strike but, while some other flights were delayed, it was the only major disruption.
"A Rex flight was able to land shortly after that," Sophie Johnson, Dubbo Regional Airport compliance officer, said.
"It's up to the pilot at the end of the day if they want to land or not. If they don't feel its safe, they'd turn around."
