Specialist flood rescue teams have been stationed at Warren, Forbes and Bathust this weekend to assist with emergency call-outs across the region.
The State Emergency Operations Centre in Homebush has also been activated ahead of anticipated severe wet weather expected to impact parts of the state, deputy premier and police minister Paul Toole said.
The SEOC will support the SES as they lead the emergency response to this significant weather event and put the state in the best position possible to respond to the oncoming weather, Mr Toole said
The team will access live information, intelligence sharing, digital mapping, as well as public information and media broadcasting resources to quickly get critical information to the public.
They will assist communities and local emergency management committees prepare emergency action plans, check local river crossings, and help landowners move livestock to safe grounds.
The teams will also support local fire and rescue crews to deal with any fire, hazardous materials or rescue incidents that might occur.
The Bureau of Meteorology forecast up to 100 millimetres of rainfall over the weekend across the central west and western region to impact most towns, such as the Dubbo-Orana region and Narromine Shire, already declared a natural disaster zone on Wednesday.
"The SEOC provides a whole-of-government approach to make sure we're getting resources and personnel into the areas which need it most," Mr Toole said.
"As the severe weather impacts communities across the state, having police and emergency services agencies under the one roof means we can manage the situation to our best ability in real time," Mr Toole said.
State emergency operations controller Peter Cotter, said police are prepared and ready to respond during this evolving situation.
"As we work closely with the SES and other emergency services, we ask the community to work with us and follow any directions they are given," Mr Cotter said.
The SEOC is manned by experts who monitor the situation in real time and leads a whole-of-government response to emergency and life-threatening situations
The team will access live information, intelligence sharing, digital mapping, as well as public information and media broadcasting resources to quickly get critical information to the public.
"As we work closely with the SES and other emergency services, we ask the community to work with us and follow any directions they are given."- SES controller Peter Cotter
"Those in flood-prone areas are urged to avoid essential travel and drive to the conditions on the roads," Mr Cotter said.
"Please obey road closures and remember, if it's flooded, forget it."
Those seeking emergency assistance should call SES on 132 500 or visit www.ses.nsw.gov.au.
For the latest weather warnings, visit the Bureau of Meteorology website: http://www.bom.gov.au/.
For latest road closures, visit www.livetraffic.com.au
In all life-threatening situations and emergencies, the public are advised to contact Triple Zero (000).
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.