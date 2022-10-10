With assistance from the Rural Fire Service and SES, Dubbo Regional Council (DRC) have commenced a coordinated clean-up of affected areas.
The Emile Serisier Bridge remains closed but will be priority for clean up once the river has subsided to a safe level.
"The clean up is expected to be extensive," a council spokesperson said.
Transport for NSW will also need to provide approval for reopening of the Bridge.
"Residents should continue to plan for addition travel time and consider alternative travel times outside the busier afternoon period," they said.
Parking along Bligh Street is still not available and residents should plan ahead should they need to park in the CBD.
"Unfortunately there have been some examples across the region of drivers attempting to cross flooded roadways," they said.
"If it's flooded, forget it."
Inspections of public assets, sporting fields and walking tracks is underway, however reopening of public facilities is likely to take time as clean up and repairs commence.
The community will continue to be advised of any reopening times.
All unsealed roads in the local government area remain closed with access for local residents in passenger vehicles under 3.5 ton only.
The DRC spokesperson thanked the community for patience as changed conditions remain in place.
Emile Serisier Bridge remains closed. The bridge is not expected to be open for any afternoon traffic.
Bligh Street remains closed.
Changed traffic conditions in Cobra Street remain in place with no ability to turn right from side streets onto Cobra Street, from Macquarie Street to Darling Street and there is no access to Macquarie Street from the LH Ford Bridge.
Boothenba can be accessed via Yarrandale, but remains closed from Yarrandale to Golden Highway.
Renshaw McGirr Way at the Bell River crossing is now open.
The Duke of Wellington Bridge remains closed.
Goolma Road is now open.
Saxa Road remains closed.
Visit NSW SES or follow local units on Facebook
For local road closures visit the Dubbo Regional Council flood page.
The ABC radio is the emergency broadcaster for any emergency announcements
For the latest Weather, Warnings, Rainfall and River heights visit the Bureau of Meterology or phone 1300 945 108
For rural animal and livestock assistance, contact your Local Land Services Office on 1300 795 299.
