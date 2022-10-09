Children, adults and grandparents were seen out and about on Sunday, October 9 snapping photos and marvelling at the sight of the flood waters.
Daily Liberal photographer Amy McIntyre was on hand to snap photos from around the Dubbo CBD, including the flooding on Macquarie Street, the Emile Serisier bridge, Woolworths car park and more.
With 106.6 millilitres of rain over the past week in Dubbo, residents have been urged to plan ahead before they decide to travel.
Motorists are reminded the Newell Highway on Emile Serisier Bridge at Dubbo remains closed after water levels in the Macquarie River rose across the four-lane bridge on Saturday evening.
Local diversions are in place via the two-lane L.H. Ford Bridge but there is currently no access for OSOM (Over Size Over Mass) vehicles.
Superintendent, Deputy Zone Commander Metro, at NSW State Emergency Service (SES) Ian Robinson said he hoped the flood waters would drop to below seven metres.
"This would allow us to clear the Emile Serisier Bridge and have people return to the evacuated caravan park and return to business as normal," he said.
"If we had pumps it would be done quicker but mother nature is stronger then we are."
Transport for NSW will continue to work closely with local councils to monitor the situation, manage impacts and restore local access as soon as it is safe to do so.
NSW SES is still issuing warnings for anyone travelling or affected by the flooding.
SES guidelines:
