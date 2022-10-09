Goolma Road has closed again between Mitchell Highway at Wellington and Guntawang Road near Gulgong due to flooding.
All vehicles except B-Doubles can divert via Castlereagh Highway to Dunedoo, Golden Highway to Dubbo and Mitchell Highway to Wellington in both directions.
B-Doubles can use Castlereagh Highway to Dunedoo, Golden Highway to Dubbo, Mitchell Highway to Bathurst and Great Western Highway to Lithgow in both directions.
Further south, Castlereagh Highway remains closed between Ilford and Ben Bullen due to a landslip near Pearsons Lookout.
All vehicles except B-Doubles can divert from Ilford to Bathurst via Sofala, then Great Western Highway to Lithgow.
B-Doubles can use Castlerteagh Highway from Mudgee to Dunedoo, Newell Highway to Dubbo, Mitchell Highway to Bathurst, and Great Western Highway to Lithgow.
The Golden Highway is open between Dubbo and Dunedoo, however the bridge over Macquarie River in Dubbo remains closed due to flooding.
Oversize and overmass (OSOM) vehicles should avoid the area and use an alternative route.
The Mitchell Highway has reopened in both directions between Dubbo and Narromine and the Golden Highway has reopened between Dubbo and Dunedoo.
A minor to major flood warning is in place for the Macquarie and Bell River.
The Bureau of Meterology updated the warning at 11am on Saturday, following heavy rainfalls across the region.
The bureau say minor flooding is likely to occur at Wellington and Narromine as well as Dubbo from midday Saturday.
In the 24 hours up to 9am Saturday, October 8, 53 millimeters of rain was officially recorded by the bureau for the Dubbo region.
A further 30 millimeters had been recorded from 9am to 3pm on Saturday.
As a result there are a number of roads closed around the region and the SES are urging residents to be cautious.
For up to date details visit livetraffic.com.au.
As of 10pm on Saturday night Dubbo Regional Council, working closely with the SES, Transport for NSW and local Police have closed the Emile Serisier Bridge as the water in the Macquarie River rises.
As a result of the closure, changed traffic conditions are in place to ease congestion and accommodate the significant increase in heavy vehicle movements along Cobra Street.
Access to Macquarie Street from the LH Ford Bridge will be limited.
There will be no ability to turn right from side streets onto Cobra Street, from Macquarie Street to Darling Street
The below streets and carpark in CBD are closed:
Dubbo Regional Council (DRC) working closely with SES and local Police will implement the following closures to ensure the safety of the community following significant rain across the region.
From 4pm, Saturday October 8, all unsealed road in the Local Government Area will be closed with access for local residents in passenger vehicles under 3.5 ton only
Troy Bridge is closed
Boothenba Road is closed
A number of roads across the Local Government Area are being monitored, and may close, due to increased water levels. Stay informed using Dubbo.nsw.gov.au/floods and livetraffic.com
Heavy downfalls in Dubbo have put immense pressure on the water and sewerage networks and council is aware of significant issues in some areas.
Staff are monitoring the systems and crews are attending call outs as soon as possible.
Residents are asked to limit unnecessary flushing of toilets or draining of pools as this will only cause addition water flows into the network.
Taronga Western Plains Zoo is temporarily closed to the public, effective 12pm Saturday 8 October 2022.
The zoo made the announcement to guest via social media on Saturday morning, saying the "high-water flow due to flash flooding over the circuit roads and paths is a concern to the safety of our guests on foot, bikes, carts, and cars.
While the zoo is temporarily closed to the public, essential staff will continue to ensure the welfare and safety of the animals.
Visit NSW SES or follow local units on Facebook
For local road closures visit the Dubbo Regional Council flood page.
The ABC radio is the emergency broadcaster for any emergency announcements
For the latest Weather, Warnings, Rainfall and River heights visit the Bureau of Meterology or phone 1300 945 108
For rural animal and livestock assistance, contact your Local Land Services Office on 1300 795 299.
What's the weather like at your place? Let us know below.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.