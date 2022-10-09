Daily Liberal
Updated

Heavy rainfall across Dubbo, Wellington, Narromine, leads to roads closed.

By Newsroom
Updated October 9 2022 - 4:46am, first published 3:30am
Goolma Road has closed again between Mitchell Highway at Wellington and Guntawang Road near Gulgong due to flooding.

