Superintendent, Deputy Zone Commander Metro, at NSW State Emergency Service (SES) Ian Robinson was happy to see some sunshine in Dubbo after days of rainfall.
At a press conference on Sunday afternoon, October 9, Mr Robinson confirmed the weather system had cleared across to the east of NSW.
With moderate flooding around the Dubbo LGA, Mr Robinson expected the flood waters to drop to seven metres after peaking at 8.6 early Sunday morning.
"This would allow us to clear the Emile Serisier Bridge and have people return to the evacuated caravan park and return to business as normal," he said.
"If we had pumps it would be done quicker but mother nature is stronger then we are."
Currently 20 people have been evacuated and are staying at the evacuation centre at the Dubbo showground.
"They are all being looked after and we hope to return them home as soon as we possibly can," he said.
With showers expected to return from Wednesday, the SES will be keeping a close eye on the forecasts.
"The issue wasn't the rivers but locally falling rain and overflows, the water came in quicker then anticipated...please have patience we are doing the best we can, we can't effect the speed of the drop in water," he said.
"People have kept safe and there have been minor incidents, we are trying to keep our residents safe and protect our people.
"Do not drive through flood waters, it's a safety message that we cannot say enough."
Water NSW's Tony Webber said Burrendong dam was currently sitting at 130 per cent capacity after an enormous inflow overnight.
"The flow in Dubbo was high, and three times that amount was coming into the dam," he said.
With the storage increase, Mr Webber said at some point they will have to release water from the dam, but they would only do so when it didn't effect downstream rivers.
"Windemere dam spilled into the Cudgegong River for the first time since 1990 and Cudgegong River comes into the Burrendong dam, so there will come a time when we have to increase the rate out of the dam," he said.
With school set to return on Monday, October 10 Dubbo Regional Council's Chief Executive Officer Murray Wood said staff would be keeping an eye out on traffic management around the CBD.
The current plan of having the Newell Highway divert through town has been working according to the CEO, but they will continue to monitor the situation as it unfolds.
"Please plan ahead or work from home if you can, be patient, you might have hi-vis guys telling you things but don't take your frustration out on front row staff," he said.
"If you are late, it usually doesn't matter in the big scheme of things compared to getting hurt from flood waters."
Dubbo's sewerage plant is on average dealing with 10 mega litres of throughput, but over the past two days has seen 78 mega litres.
"That is unprecedented, staff are working 12 hour days to rectify that and we will have a clearer view of the impact tomorrow but it is an unprecedented challenge," he said.
Clean up crews will work closely with Fire and Rescue NSW and the Rural Fire Service to hose out car parks and to work on other damage that will make itself known.
"We've done it before and we can do it again, let's just be kind to one another during this process," he said.
MP Dugald Saunders reminded residents to plan ahead before driving anywhere.
"The potholes will be even worse, so plan ahead and think about what you are doing, stay safe," he said.
