Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News

Shadow minister Ryan Park comments on 'critical' lack of rehab services in Dubbo

Bageshri Savyasachi
By Bageshri Savyasachi
Updated October 9 2022 - 11:18pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shadow Minister for Health Ryan Park. Picture by Adam McLean

Frowning upon the lack of rehab services in Dubbo, the state's shadow minister for health and the chief executive officer of Western NSW Primary Health Network have highlighted the public need for access to treatment.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bageshri Savyasachi

Bageshri Savyasachi

Reporter

Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.