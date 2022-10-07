Deputy premier Paul Toole has urged those hitting the roads this weekend not to be fools as emergency services officials warn against complacency in the face of a serious flood event across the Central West this weekend.
State Emergency Services personnel are focused on flood zones in Warren, Forbes and Molong while hundreds of thousands of people are expected at Mount Panorama this weekend for the Bathurst 1000 as that city braces for serious flooding over the weekend, too.
Couple that with the end of the school holidays and an expected influx of cars on roads across the state and NSW Police have every right to be concerned.
State Emergency Service (SES) Western Zone Chief Inspector Joshua Clark and Chifley Police District Superintendent Bob Noble stopped short of calling it a perfect storm on Friday, but Mr Toole was very direct when addressing any potential complacency in the region ahead of another potential flood.
"Don't be a fool and drive in flood water," Mr Toole said.
"Rest assured, back roads have culverts in them and water will be covering those culverts. Stick to the major roads and highways."
He urged the community and those on the roads to protect the "precious cargo" in their lives, that being children and other loved ones.
"If you are asked to evacuate, do it then and there. Don't wait until later on," Mr Toole said.
The message is clear, please, if the road is flooded, forget it.- State Emergency Service (SES) Western Zone Chief Inspector Joshua Clark
Chief Inspector Clark said the significant weather event moving across the state was causing concern in Gunnedah, Warren, Forbes, Bathurst and most of inland NSW.
"We have an additional flood rescue from Fire and Rescue in Bathurst, helicopter support based in Orange and aviation assets right across New England/North West," he said.
"The message is clear, please, if the road is flooded, forget it. Turn around. It's not worth your life or risking those of your passengers, as well as the life of our volunteers."
Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) has also pre-positioned specialist flood rescue teams as more heavy rain is predicted in the coming days.
Three FRNSW strike teams have been deployed to Bathurst, Forbes and Warren, which are currently subject to warnings of severe weather, overflowing dams and swollen rivers.
The extra resources aim to assist the NSW SES with in-water rescues and resource deployment as required.
The strike teams are assisting the communities and Local Emergency Management Committee by preparing emergency action plans, checking local river crossings and helping landowners move livestock to high ground.
These personnel will continue to support local FRNSW crews who stand ready to deal with any fire, hazardous materials or rescue incidents which might occur.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.