Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News

Vittorio Stefanato pleads guilty to murdering Christine Neilan at Lightning Ridge in 2020

Zaarkacha Marlan
By Zaarkacha Marlan
Updated October 7 2022 - 6:05am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Detectives escort Vittorio Stefanato from the grounds of Amigos Castle in October 2021 and charged with the murder of Christine Neilan. Pictures by NSW Police

A man who built a well known tourist attraction in a NSW opal mining town has admitted to murdering a woman whose body was found in bushland in 2020.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zaarkacha Marlan

Zaarkacha Marlan

Journalist

Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.