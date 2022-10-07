A man who built a well known tourist attraction in a NSW opal mining town has admitted to murdering a woman whose body was found in bushland in 2020.
Vittorio Stefanato appeared via video link from Junee correctional centre in the NSW Supreme Court on Friday when he confirmed his plea of guilt to murdering 39-year-old Christine Neilan on January 8, 2020 at Lightning Ridge.
Ms Neilan's body was discovered in bushland near Sunflash Street and Black Prince Drive the next day, and a post-mortem examination revealed she died from serious head injuries.
Detectives from the State Crime Command's Homicide Squad and Central North Police District established Strike Force Bullarook to investigate the circumstances surrounding her death.
READ ALSO:
Ms Neilan - who had lived at Lightning Ridge with her mother since late 2019 - was last seen walking without her beloved dog 'Sooky' a day before her body was found.
At the time police said the sighting was unusual, as she was typically seen walking her white dog around the local area.
Following extensive investigations and appeals to the public, homicide squad detectives conducted an extensive search of a property, and surrounding bushland at Lightning Ridge, between October 14 and 17 last year.
Stefanato - owner and operator of Amigo's Castle, a popular Lightning Ridge tourist attraction he built in the 1970s - was aged 73 when he was charged a year ago in 2021.
Justice Helen Wilson convicted Stefanato of murder and listed his sentence hearing for February 10, 2023 at Dubbo.
Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.