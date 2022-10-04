After two years of promises, the Dubbo community still waiting for a life-saving rehabilitation centre to open its doors. Construction of the centre has not even begun yet because location continues to be a problem.
It has been revealed that no land site has successfully made the cut. While planning was afoot for one selected site, the Western NSW Local Health District (WNSWLHD) was later told it was unavailable.
"One site was progressed as far as initial concept design stage before the WNSWLHD was advised it was no longer available," a WNSWLHD spokesperson told the Daily Liberal.
"Investigations of other options since then have not identified a site that is both suitable and available."
In 2020, the Commonwealth granted Dubbo Regional Council (DRC) $3 million to establishing the rehab centre, following which the State Government committed an additional $7.5 million for construction and delivery.
While funds were provided to DRC at the start, and in February 2022 it was agreed that WNSWLHD would be responsible for constructing the rehabilitation centre. Since then, it has been unable to find land for the centre.
WNSWLHD stated the rehabilitation centre was a service with "specific requirements" and that all possible options were being "extensively investigated" in terms of location and amenity.
"Not every potential site will offer those requirements," the spokesperson said.
To acquire publicly or privately owned land, the WNSWLHD said they would be subject to "processes" to make sure public funds were used appropriately. As a result, their discussions would "remain private" to ensure "integrity" of potential negotiations and procurement of land.
"This is necessary to ensure the probity of the process and consultation with the various stakeholders as soon as it becomes appropriate to do so," the spokesperson said.
WNSWLHD is working with DRC and relevant agencies to find land for the "high-quality" alcohol and other drug residential rehabilitation centre in Dubbo "as soon as possible".
"Ensuring members of our community can access and receive important therapy and rehabilitation to recover from addiction, and in turn transition back into the community, is one of the District's highest priorities," the spokesperson said.
A service framework developed by WNSWLHD is the basis for a service delivery tender, which they expect to start by the end of this year.
Member for Dubbo Dugald Saunders also commented on the rehab centre delay and said it was vital to "get it right".
"There's no doubt the Dubbo Drug and Alcohol Rehabilitation Facility will save lives. That's why I worked so hard to secure the $7.5 million in funding, in the midst of a global pandemic, to make it a reality," Mr Saunders said.
"Unfortunately, due to the pandemic and difficulties sourcing an appropriate parcel of land, the project has not progressed as quickly as everyone would have liked.
"But it's important we get it right the first time - the right model in the right location - for this facility to be successful at turning people's lives around."
Minister for Regional Health Bronnie Taylor said the residential centre was "an absolute priority" for her party in government.
"I know how important and needed this centre is and assure the community that WNSWLHD is working hard behind the scenes to identify a suitable site, and to deliver a new centre that has the right services in the right place to meet the community's needs now and into the future," Ms Taylor said.
"The Local Health District has already made significant progress on this project in recent months after taking the lead role in the project's delivery and I'm confident they will continue to do so to ensure the service is established and operational as soon as possible."
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
