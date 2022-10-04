Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News

Delay in rehab centre due to 'difficulties' with location: Western NSW Local Health District and ministers say

Bageshri Savyasachi
By Bageshri Savyasachi
Updated October 5 2022 - 2:20am, first published October 4 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Western NSW Local Health District, Member for Dubbo Dugald Saunders, and Minister for Regional Health Bronnie Taylor say the process of finding land for the rehabilitation centre in Dubbo is still ongoing.

After two years of promises, the Dubbo community still waiting for a life-saving rehabilitation centre to open its doors. Construction of the centre has not even begun yet because location continues to be a problem.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bageshri Savyasachi

Bageshri Savyasachi

Reporter

Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.