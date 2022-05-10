news, local-news,

A suitable parcel of land for Dubbo's drug and alcohol rehabilitation facility is yet to be identified. In November 2020 the NSW government announced $7.5 million would be allocated for a detoxification and residential rehabilitation facility. It came after the federal government promised $3 million for the rehab. The issue of suitable land for the facility will be on the agenda at Thursday night's Dubbo Regional Council committee meetings. Four parcels of land were put forth by council for the facility back in 2018: council-owned land in north Bunglegumbie, Greengrove Dubbo Sewage Treatment Plant/Farm, Pine Avon Wongarbon Sewage Treatment Plant/Farm or on Railway Lane, Wongarbon. ALSO MAKING NEWS: "These options were not pursued by council for various reasons or were not considered by Western NSW Local Health District as appropriate," Mr Watts said in the council report. "The north Bunglegumbie land was withdrawn by council staff in 2022 based on future development of the land for residential purposes and the adjoining river land which is zoned as RE1 public recreation for open space. "The demand for planning for the North West urban release areas has increased rapidly over the last 12 months and a rehabilitation facility in a residential area is not appropriate." Mr Watts said council's property services branch was reviewing the possibility of donating land or identifying land for sale that could be appropriate. He said the health district was also consulting with the Aboriginal community to find a suitable rehabilitation site. Council and the WNSWLHD will continue to hold discussions to find a suitable parcel of land.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/szmxUse7pKRunEdvcxFUnw/1f6812d8-90b5-4a84-9404-0555f0b11add.jpg/r0_157_5568_3303_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg