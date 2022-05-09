news, local-news,

A couple were "savagely attacked" inside their taxi while waiting at traffic lights, during their ride home in Dubbo last year. Colby Peckham, 20, pleaded guilty to the "unwarranted" assault on a man who was on his way home from the Pastoral Hotel on November 27 last year. According to court documents, a couple were having a pleasant evening at the Pastoral Hotel, before they decided to catch a taxi home at about 1.15am. The pair spotted a taxi out the front of the hotel and got into the backseat when it took off toward Darling Street. READ MORE COURT AND CRIME: The taxi stopped at traffic lights when Peckham grabbed open the rear passenger door of the taxi and began punching the man in the head. Police said the man braced himself and moved to protect his partner from being attacked. Peckham continued throwing punches toward the man's head, and as a result broke the man's glasses. During the random attack, Peckham could be heard yelling "you f--king dog" at the man, before he was eventually pulled away from the taxi by a group of unknown men. At the same time the taxi driver - after realising what had happened - sped off to take the man and woman home, away from further danger. At about 1.47am Peckham messaged the man on Facebook taking full responsibility for the attack, and told him he would be happy to sort it out one-on-one. Upset and angry, the man didn't want any more trouble or another attack to occur so ignored the message. Police said as a result of the attack, the man was left with injuries to the right hand side of his face, a sore jaw, raised bruises to his head as well as sore ribs. During the day, police said the man had never met Peckham before, but was very anxious and worried that Peckham or others would turn up at his home and start another fight. Peckham was arrested at his home the next day. In Dubbo Local Court last Wednesday, Peckham pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and destroy or damage property. Due to be sentenced in court, defence lawyer Arthur Nguyen said he believed the attack could be dealt with by a good behaviour bond. However Magistrate Greg Grogin believed the attack warranted a term of imprisonment. "It's a completely unwarranted, savage attack on a man in a taxi," Magistrate Grogin said. "This behaviour is absolutely unacceptable." Magistrate Grogin said ordered a sentencing assessment report to consider an alternate to full time custody. The case will return to court on May 11 for sentence.

