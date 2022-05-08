news, local-news,

A Dubbo man who punched his wife during an intoxicated outburst has been warned his wife is not a "possession". Chandra Mohan Balya, 44, and his wife were at a friends house for a get together on February 27 this year before the incident unfolded. According to court documents, the couple were driving home when an argument broke out, after his wife - who doesn't usually drive - pulled over on Sheraton Road to look up directions. During the the argument a witness spotted Balya grab his wife by the shoulders and force her into the rear of the vehicle. READ ALSO: The witness immediately pulled over and watched him let go of his wife and grab the rear driver's side door. The woman's leg could be seen outside the door when Balya began slamming it into her ankle. A second witness heard the woman "scream out, crying and yelling in an unknown language", which prompted the first witness to pull their car behind Balya's with their high beams on and call triple-0. The witnesses continued to watch Balya who opened the rear driver's door and begin punching his wife, while also grabbing her by the hair pulling her back and forth. Police arrived a short time later and noticed the woman was visibly upset, although denied any accusations of assault. Officers noticed Balya was drunk, as he had a strong stench of alcohol on his breath, was slurring his words and was unsteady on his feet. When police asked about assaulting the woman, he told them "she is my wife". In court on Thursday, Balya pleaded guilty to one count of common assault. Magistrate Greg Grogin was concerned with Balya's response to police where he appeared to be treating his wife as a "possession". "You should be absolutely ashamed by your behaviour," he told Balya. "Your wife is your partner, she should of all people in the world feel safe to be with you. "No woman, let alone any person should ever be punched. Domestic violence is a zero tolerance in the community, it is frowned on very severely by the court and the community. Magistrate Grogin recognised "alcohol was not a friend" of Balya's after hearing he had been convicted of drink-driving in 2015, and highlighted he was "on the brink of jail". Balya was convicted and sentenced to a two-year community corrections order, ordered to complete 300 hours of community service work and required to abstain from alcohol for six months.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/M8KGrediVikQYZqsQGkgs8/2c865ed8-0b58-4274-bfc8-8a3d6cf53657.jpg/r0_27_1378_806_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg