Police are appealing for dash cam footage after a three vehicle crash north of Trangie. Emergency services were called about 1.30pm on Wednesday after reports of a multi-vehicle crash on the Mitchell Highway, near Enmore Road - about 15 kilometres north of Trangie. As a result five ambulance road crews attended the scene along with a specialist medical team onboard a rescue helicopter. READ ALSO: Police were told two vehicles, travelling south, had slowed due to concerns of horses nearby when they were allegedly struck from behind by a Holden Captiva travelling in the same direction. The two passengers of the Captiva, A 58-year-old woman was airlifted to Orange Hospital and an 81-year-old woman was taken by ambulance to Dubbo hospital for treatment. Two other passengers were taken to Narromine hospital for observation. As inquires into the circumstances of the crash continue, anyone with dashcam footage is urged to come forward to police. Information is treated in strict confidence, and people are reminded not to report crime via social media. EARLIER Four people have been taken to hospital in a stable condition after a multi-vehicle crash north of Trangie. Emergency services were called about 1.30pm on Wednesday after reports two vehicles had crashed on the Mitchell Highway, near Enmore Road - about 15 kilometres north of Trangie. As a result five ambulance road crews attended the scene along with a specialist medical team onboard a rescue helicopter. Its believed a woman in her 80s suffered from minor injuries, and a woman in her 50s was suffering from neck and shoulder pain, a spokesperson from NSW Ambulance told the Daily Liberal. Three of the patients were transported to Narromine Hospital in a stable condition, while one other was taken to Dubbo Hospital. According to Live Traffic the highway remains affected in both directions and motorists are being advised to reduce their speed and exercise caution. Motorists are also advised to expect intermittent closures. More to come.

