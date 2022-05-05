news, local-news,

Volunteer firefighters at Bourke who helped deliver hampers to the community's most vulnerable when COVID-19 swept through western NSW and the far west have been recognised. The Bourke Headquarters brigade received the Commissioners certificate of commendation for going above and beyond to aid the community during the COVID outbreak. The brigade was among 19 other NSW Rural Fire Service staff, volunteers and teams who have been honoured for their bravery and exceptional service on St Florian's Day. Held on 4 May each year, the St Florian's Day awards coincides with the Feast Day of St Florian, Patron Saint of Firefighters, and International Firefighters' Day. In August last year, as COVID spread throughout the western and far western NSW, a hub for community assistance was set up at the Bourke fire control centre. Members of the brigade went above and beyond their call of duty, and were key in distributing care and food hampers across the region and into small communities such as Enngonia, Louth, Fords Bridge, Wanaaring and Byrock. The volunteers joined other agencies including NSW Health, police, council and other parties to deliver these hampers in a contactless manner. According to their citation, volunteers delivered 1000 hampers, and 250 fresh fruit and vegetable parcels to Bourke and Enngonia Aboriginal communities. This included traveling significant distances, across the remote region to ensure people had food and other essential supplies during this difficult time. On Wednesday, NSW RFS Commissioner Rob Rogers said volunteers at Bourke worked 700 hours in morning and afternoon shifts by the end of the outbreak in October 2021. "NSW RFS members are always there for their communities - in sickness and in health," he said. "It is humbling to see the lengths our volunteers went to - including multiple 300 kilometre trips to Enngonia - to ensure remote communities affected by COVID-19 could still have these essential supplies," he said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/M8KGrediVikQYZqsQGkgs8/910c7ff2-d13e-4607-9ca9-964fa2e9cf51.jpg/r0_443_5151_3353_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg