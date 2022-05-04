news, local-news,

Four people have been taken to hospital in a stable condition after a multi-vehicle crash north of Trangie. Emergency services were called about 1.30pm on Wednesday after reports two vehicles had crashed on the Mitchell Highway, near Enmore Road - about 15 kilometres north of Trangie. As a result five ambulance road crews attended the scene along with a specialist medical team onboard a rescue helicopter. READ ALSO: Its believed a woman in her 80s suffered from minor injuries, and a woman in her 50s was suffering from neck and shoulder pain, a spokesperson from NSW Ambulance told the Daily Liberal. Three of the patients were transported to Narromine Hospital in a stable condition, while one other was taken to Dubbo Hospital. According to Live Traffic the highway remains affected in both directions and motorists are being advised to reduce their speed and exercise caution. Motorists are also advised to expect intermittent closures. More to come.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/M8KGrediVikQYZqsQGkgs8/1eb41067-761d-469b-b8ba-ed431d8dc55b.jpg/r3_1_1198_676_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg