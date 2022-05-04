news, local-news,

Investigations are under way after a landholder discovered their fences cut at multiple locations on their Dubbo property. Its believed the damage occurred at the property on the Obley Road sometime between April 22 and May 2 this year. READ ALSO: The landholder told rural crime investigators from Dubbo they also found multiple vehicle tracks on the property, which indicated entry by quad bikes. Police believe illegal hunters are responsible and the landholder indicated this was an ongoing issue in the area. Anyone with information about this incident or of similar incidents in the area are urged to contact rural crime investigators at Dubbo police station on 6883 1647 or crime stoppers on 1800 333 000 or at crimestoppers.com.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/M8KGrediVikQYZqsQGkgs8/6b97a406-6bd4-4658-afb4-01412a0c7d26.jpg/r0_20_540_325_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg