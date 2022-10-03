The western area has missed out on hosting rights for next year's Koori Knockout after the Newcastle All Blacks defeated Walgett Aboriginal Connection (WAC) in the 50th anniversary grand final on Monday.
In what was the first tournament held since 2019 because of COVID, the All Blacks prevailed 22-16 in a tense clash with a WAC side headlined by Latrell Mitchell and Ben Barba.
Newcastle and the powerhouse WAC side stayed within striking distance of one another throughout the title showdown, All Blacks leading 12-6 at the main break.
READ ALSO:
The second half was also a tense affair - Barba put Windsor Bowie over in the corner after scoring himself in the opening stanza - but the All Blacks were able to grind their way to victory.
WAC secured a place in the final after downing western rivals Bourke Warriors and Castlereagh All Blacks in the quarter-final and semi-final respectively.
It was a strong tournament for the region, as Nanima Common Connections also made the semi-finals while the Wellington Wedgetails and Goodooga Magpies made the final eight.
In the grand final on Monday afternoon, Callan Briggs scored a try in each half for the All Blacks while former Wellington Cowboy and player of the tournament AJ Davis was brilliant throughout and set up two tries and scored one of his own in a masterful performance at five-eighth.
NAB's Scott Briggs spoke to NITV after full-time and gave an emotional tribute to "Pop Bill Smith", who died last year, saying "I know he was here with us in spirit and rode us home the whole way".
Davis also spoke after the win and spoke about how much playing for the All Blacks for the first time and being part of a side with such a strong family connection meant.
"It paid off big time," he said.
"I owe it to Aunty Don and Uncle Ed and Will, I lived with them for a year. I never paid any rent, they cooked for me and looked after me so I'm just returning the favour, a bit of loyalty.
"We just live by the motto of 'when the going gets tough, we get tougher'. Everyone puts in, we bleed for each other. We got heart."
The All Blacks, who now earn hosting rights for next year's Koori Knockout, last held the trophy in 2018, having split honours with Wollumbin Warriors in 2007 and first tasting success in 1987.
In the women's final, Dunghutti Connexions edged out the Newcastle Yowies 8-6.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.