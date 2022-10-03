Daily Liberal
Newcastle All Blacks defeats Walgett Aboriginal Connection in Koori Knockout grand final

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
October 3 2022
The western area has missed out on hosting rights for next year's Koori Knockout after the Newcastle All Blacks defeated Walgett Aboriginal Connection (WAC) in the 50th anniversary grand final on Monday.

