As Charlie Staines' uncle and someone who had a huge amount to do with Forbes star's development as a junior, there were few people more proud than Cameron Greenhalgh on Sunday night.
When Staines wrestled his way over to score in the 59th minute of the NRL grand final it sparked wild celebrations among Panthers fans at Accor Stadium, back in Penrith, and out at Forbes.
The try set-up a 28-0 lead over western Sydney rivals Parramatta and all-but assured a second straight NRL premiership win for the Panthers.
"It's big for Forbes. I'm pretty sure Charlie is the first Forbes person to play in an NRL grand final and that's going back years," Greenhalgh said.
"It's very special for us as the family and obviously for Charlie himself and its very special."
Staines' parents were among the family who made the trip to Sydney to watch the NRL grand final while Greenhalgh was among those who watched it back at home.
The Peter McDonald Premiership-winning coach got the chance to have a quick chat over the phone with Staines after the final whistle when the celebrations were already in full swing following a 28-12 victory.
The 'Forbes Ferrari' Staines had every right to make the most of the occasion after not being part of the Panthers' top grade side just a matter of weeks ago.
The 2022 season had been difficult at times for the former Western Rams flyer, who lost his spot in the NRL side due to the emergence of Taylan May while there was also plenty of talk around his future and a potential move away from the premiers next year.
But the youngster, who turns 21 on Monday, bided his time in the NSW Cup and worked on improving his game and when May was injured early in the finals series his chance arrived.
"There's a lot of talk and a few setbacks and Charlie is very quiet but he doesn't bottle it up, he just sticks to what he knows," Greenhalgh said.
"He backs himself and that's why he's been successful and has won a comp.
"He's just a good kid. He's very quiet, like I said, but he's very determined behind the scenes."
Greenhalgh has seen the improvements in Staines' game over the years, having previously coached him during his hugely successful days at the Forbes Magpies.
As special as the night was for Staines and Forbes, it was also another one for the Western Rams region to celebrate.
Dubbo's St John's junior Isaah Yeo capped another tremendous year with a premiership victory and told Channel 9 after the final whistle the club's current run meant a huge amount.
The current Penrith side is now being spoken about as one of the all-time greats, having played in the last three grand finals and winning the most recent two.
"Words can't explain it, I don't think," Panthers co-captain and Dally M captain of the year Yeo said.
"You work so hard and there's such inner belief in the club.
"It feels like we're at the top of our game and I don't think it's been done in the NRL era, three grand finals and two back-to-back. We're just so happy to be a part of it."
The western area continues to play a major role in Penrith's historic success.
This year marked the first time a club won the title in every grade, with the NRL title following previous premiership triumphs in the NSW Cup, Jersey Flegg and SG Ball.
A host of Western Rams produces were part of those triumphs, including Dubbo's Aston Warwick who was part of the Jersey Flegg and SG Ball sides.
"Penrith comes out this way a lot and pick-up some good players," Greenhalgh added.
"It's just a great thing and it shows boys who run around Spooner Oval or somewhere in Dubbo you can get your shot on the big stage.
"It gives the young kids the belief they can make it on the big stage."
