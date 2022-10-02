Winning trebles are becoming almost commonplace for Clayton Gallagher, the latest coming on Saturday at Mudgee.
The outstanding young jockey produced contrasting rides to win on Moonface, Sistine Queen and Scarleo.
Parked off the pace, the Brett Thompson-trained Moonface ($4) took an inside run to overhaul Searchlight (Zara Lewis, $8) with Letsgetridiculous (Billy Cray, $3.50) finishing third in the Mudgee Sculptures In The Garden Maiden Plate (1200m).
READ ALSO:
Gallagher then saved his mount for a late run and the Brett Robb-trained Sistine Queen ($2.50 favourite) finished best on the outside to win the Gardens Of Mudgee Maiden Handicap (1400m) from Bacari (Matthew Palmer, $8) and Zoisite (Ken Dunbar, $6).
Completing his treble, Gallagher produced a polished front running ride on the Kylie Kennedy-trained Scarleo ($4.40 ), which held off Mr Dumont (Qin Yong, $16) and Golden Eclipse (Jake Barrett, $2.30 favourite) in the Gooree Pantry & Cellar Benchmark 50 Handicap (1600m).
The success at Mudgee continued a simply dominant month for Gallagher.
Having already ridden winning trebles at Gilgandra, Dubbo, and Tamworth earlier in September, Saturday's haul made it 13 wins in 25 days.
Elsewhere at Mudgee on Saturday, the Geoff O'Brien-trained Tandem (Matthew Palmer, $4) continued a good run of form when coming from well back to score by over two lengths from Gunnerside (Ken Dunbar, $6) and All A Lady (Anna Roper, $5) in the Mudgee Australia's Top Tourism Town Class 2 Handicap (1200m).
Closest finish at the meeting came in the Oatley Fine Wines Benchmark 50 Handicap (1400m) when a photo was required to separate the first four over the line.
Patiently ridden by Kacie Adams, the Jeremy Sylvester-trained Eezee Boomer ($6) finished fast from the tail of the field to beat Lady Samurai (Qin Yong, $13), Oakfield Tepee (Anna Roper, $6) and Chowdah.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.