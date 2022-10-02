The likelihood of the Koori Knockout being held in the state's west in 2023 appears strong after three sides from the region won through to the semi-finals of this year's competition.
The Walgett Aboriginal Connection (WAC) will take on the Castlereagh All Blacks in one semi-final on Monday morning while Nanima Common Connection - hailing from Wellington - will meet the Newcastle All Blacks in the other.
This year's Knockout, played at Bomaderry on the south coast, has been hugely successful for the western area, as the Bourke Warriors, Wellington Wedgetails and Goodooga Magpies also qualified for the quarter-finals.
READ ALSO:
WAC and Bourke did battle in a blockbuster quarter-final battle which featured plenty of heated moments and some incredible tries.
In a match between two of the genuine contenders for this year's Knockout crown, it was WAC who handled the pressure and kept their temperament the best.
Brenton Baira scored a brilliant hat-trick while marquee recruit Latrell Mitchell snatched an intercept and raced 85m to score the final try in the 20-4 victory.
Mitchell also spent time in the sin bin in the fiery battle between the western rivals, while Bourke's Alex Ronayne and Josh Nolan-Carr were also binned and Josh Piper was sent off early in the second half for a nasty high shot.
The win marked the first time WAC - a proud Knockout side with six titles to its name - had won through to the semi-finals in a number of years and completed a gruelling road to the final.
WAC met the defending premiers, the South Coast Black Cockatoos, in the opening round before meeting Cody Walker and Bundjalung in the second round.
A clash with a young Dunghutti side which earlier shocked the Newcastle Yowies followed, before the meeting with Bourke.
"We've had to do it the tough route but I'm so proud of the boys who put in today," WAC great and former NRL premiership winner George Rose told NITV after the win over Bourke.
"It's so much easier said than done to keep a cool head. There's so much passion involved in our team.
We all came together the other night and talked about how much it means to play this weekend and at least half the team burst into tears talking about the passion we have for playing with each other and that spills out onto the field.
"I know for the other side, the Bourke Warriors, they've been building for a number of years and this is one of the furthest they've gone as well.
"I just want to give a big shout out to all the teams from the west ... they're all pushing deep into the Knockout and it shows the depth of talent we have out west. I'm proud of all those teams and I'm really proud of my boys."
The Castlereagh All Blacks (CAB) were somewhat scrappy early in the competition but put things together on Sunday afternoon and defeated the Newcastle Emus 12-8 in the quarter-finals.
The All Blacks side features NRL players Braidon Burns, Jesse Ramien and Tyrell Fuimaono.
Nanima, led by five-time Group 11 player of the year Justin Toomey-White, are the surprise team of the tournament but face a mighty challenge in the semi-finals against the All Blacks.
This years marks the first time both CAB and Nanima have made the semi-finals of the Koori Knockout.
WAC meets CAB in the first semi-final at 9.10am on Monday while the second semi is at 10.25am.
The grand final is at 3.50pm on Monday afternoon.
All matches are shown live on NITV.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.