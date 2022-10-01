Daily Liberal
Latrell Mitchell helps Walgett Aboriginal Connection start Koori Knockout with a win

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
Updated October 1 2022 - 6:52am, first published 6:00am
Latrell Mitchell (left) and Ben Barba have added some real star power to the Walgett Aboriginal Connection lineup at this year's Koori Knockout. Picture by Jodan Perry/NITV

With superstar recruit Latrell Mitchell leading the way, Walgett Aboriginal Connection (WAC) eliminated the defending champions in a blockbuster opening to the Koori Knockout on Saturday morning.

