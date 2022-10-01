In recent seasons, Rugby's RSL Whitney Cup hopes have often been pinned on the same few stalwarts of the side.
Nathan Munro, Jacob Hill, Aidan Bennewith, and Jacob Bruce have been the key figures summer after summer, but the hope is things will be different in 2022/23.
Hill is returning as captain and he's eager to see the side's youngsters step up and take control this season.
Ben Wheeler - admittedly someone who has been as crucial as any of the senior stars in recent times - will be tasked with piling on the runs for Rugby this season while Nate Ambler showed plenty of promise during his first full season in the top grade last summer and a couple of new faces will also take on key roles.
"Two young blokes from Macquarie have come over, Jack Fuller and Will Skinner," Hill said.
"I want to see them fit in and enjoy playing with Rugby is the main thing. We have a young team this year and I think our success will come from all the boys getting around each other and having a bit of fun with it.
"We also have Koda Sissian and Roland O'Connor back this year which will be a big boost to our batting lineup."
While Hill hopes everyone in his side fires as Rugby chases a return to the competition's top three for the first time since a grand final-winning campaign in 2017/18, the captain said Wheeler and Ambler "could really step up and make us a finals team".
"Wheeler has always been dominant with the bat and will continue to be again," Hill said.
"And with Nate, I think he can take 20-plus wickets for us whilst also playing a part in our batting lineup."
Rugby only had one player inside the top 10 run-scorers last season - that was Darcy Chewings in tenth - while Nate Ambler was the only Rugby player in first grade's top 20 leading wicket-takers.
The loss of James O'Brien to South Dubbo hurts Rugby in both parts of the game but Hill remains confident his side has what it takes to make finals, as long as it plays the style of cricket which suits the team best.
"Absolutely. Always trying to make the push for finals, but as I said before I think our success comes from enjoying playing our style of cricket and each other's company whilst doing so," he said.
"Our side is pretty balanced so there is no reason why we can't make the semis this year."
In Wheeler, Hill, and Sissian there's a solid core to build the batting lineup around while Skinner will be important with his pace bowling and Ambler and Jakke Gardiner provide the spin option.
"We are all keen to get out and have a hit," Hill added.
"We have had good numbers to our pre season hits and events already. We have a pretty young side this year with a couple of new faces and everyone wants to get out there and get into it."
The new RSL Whitney Cup season starts on Saturday, October 8 and Rugby starts its season with a two-day clash against Macquarie.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
