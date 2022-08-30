Daily Liberal

Justin Toomey-White named Group 11 Player of the Year for fifth time

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
Updated August 30 2022 - 3:48am, first published 2:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justin Toomey-White and Julie Blackhall of the Wellington Cowboys were named Group 11's Player of the Year and Volunteer of the Year respectively. Picture: Wellington Cowboys RLFC

For Justin Toomey-White, it's the little moments that matter the most.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Guthrie

Nick Guthrie

Senior journalist

I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.