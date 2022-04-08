sport, local-sport,

"Wellington wouldn't be the same if the Cowboys weren't playing football." They were the words of Wellington captain-coach Justin Toomey-White as he rubbished off-season rumours about the state of his club. After initial opposition to competition structure change in the region and the loss of a host of players and some sponsors, there was speculation the Cowboys could fold ahead of the 2022 campaign. Toomey-White had heard those rumours, and the whispers he was going to leave the club, but he's adamant the Cowboys remain in a healthy position despite the off-season challenges. READ ALSO: - Peter McDonald Premiership season preview: New premiership fuels league rivalry - Townsend excited by club's junior talents ahead of opening match of the year - Yeo continues his scintillating form to top the Daily M vote getters "There has been some tough times. But as we've said, rugby league is everything in our community and Wellington wouldn't be the same if the Cowboys weren't playing football. There was talk of that outside the Cowboys but there was never any talk of that internally. "The Cowboys are Wello and they play their part in the whole community. There's been no negativity. "We've lost some players and some sponsors but hopefully we can get people back on board and rebuild but it's all positive and we want to see the town get out on Saturday and support the Cowboys." The Cowboys kick off their Peter McDonald Premiership at Kennard Park on Saturday against the might of Group 10 champions Bathurst Panthers. The Panthers won back-to-back titles in 2018 and 2019 before COVID ruined any chance of finals being played the past two seasons. Toomey-White will lead his side out of the sheds again and he said that was always going to be the case. "No way," he said of speculation he was leaving Wellington. "This is my town and this is my home. The Cowboys are everything and I know how much this means. "It's a privilege to pull that maroon and white jersey on each week." While a strong contingent of players - headlined by Will Lousick, Dennis Moran and Corey Cox - have departed the club there are some familiar faces back. "Kenny Everson is back and working hard at training and Richie Peckham has come home from Macquarie and Jade Hooper is here too," Toomey-White said. The new-look Cowboys face a real test first-up against a Panthers side expected to be firmly in the title race this season. But Toomey-White is relishing the opportunity and expects his side to also be pushing towards the top of the ladder in 2022. "It's a good challenge for us. It's awesome to play a side like Panthers with the calibre of players they've got," he said. Kick-off is 12pm, Saturday. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dCXpDgwTEgA52iNCe5aWtJ/cba213ef-4b69-4ae4-ab03-663082bbbc0b.JPG/r1596_608_4170_2062_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg