Justin Carney is the new coach of Albury.
The former NRL and Super League star has signed a 12-month deal at Greenfield Park with the option for a further year.
The Trangie product, who played for Canberra Raiders and Sydney Roosters before spending five years in England, is relocating to Albury and the 34-year-old will also captain Thunder from 2023.
Carney played in a Challenge Cup final during his time with Castleford, scoring 63 tries in 62 games for the Tigers before moving on to Salford Red Devils and then Hull Kingston Rovers.
Brought up in Trangie, he played his junior rugby with Nyngan Tigers and rejoined the club as captain-coach after returning from England.
Carney hasn't played a competitive game since 2019, having taken a break from rugby when COVID hit, but he's thrilled to be starting a new chapter in his career at Thunder.
"It's going to be a big challenge, especially because I don't know anyone here, but I've got a good grasp of the game now," Carney said.
"I've played for a lot of years, had a lot of good coaches and teammates and played with and against a lot of good people so I think I've learned a fair bit.
"When you play a professional sport for a while, it challenges your life and you want to challenge yourself all the time.
"I probably needed that break.
"I played constantly for 13 years, my body was torn because of injuries but I'm over them now.
"I can wake up in the morning and not feel sore, so I'll be good to get back into it."
Carney was a huge hit in his one season back with the Nyngan Tigers in 2019.
As captain-coach, Carney led the Tigers to the preliminary final and was one of the most destructive players in the competition.
"This is great for rugby league in Albury," Thunder club president Herb Stratton said.
"Justin comes with a good reputation and he's up for the challenge.
"We've got a direction we want to take the club and he wants to be part of it.
"We've got a good crop of young fellas and to get an NRL and Super League bloke, they don't come along every day.
"He made a phone call to me and we went from there.
"I got talking to him and he knew Josh Cale.
"He didn't know Josh was here but they grew up together and I think that helped sway his decision.
"He had quite a few clubs chasing him so I'm very pleased he's come to Albury because we're on the way up."
Carney is hoping to help get more eyes on the code in a border landscape dominated by Australian rules.
"I'm going to try my best to bring a bit of success to this club, on and off the field," Carney said.
"I want to get the whole community behind us because this is a big town.
"We want to make everyone feel welcome here.
"On the field, I've got a lot of work to do but there's plenty of time until next season starts.
"I can only do my best and I can guarantee I'll always do that."
