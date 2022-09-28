Aston Warwick has had the 2022 season some young footy players dream of after winning his second competition over the weekend.
Warwick was part of the Penrith Panthers' successful Jersey Flegg side who defeated Newcastle 19-18 at CommBank Stadium.
The South Dubbo junior is no stranger to success this year after winning the SG Ball under 18s competition earlier this year with Penrith before stepping into the Flegg (under 20s) team later in the year.
For the powerful forward, playing in a game that advanced into extra time was something he didn't think would happen heading into the match against Newcastle.
"I came off in one of the extra time bits then went back on for the last five minutes because there was an injury," he said.
"It was pretty crazy to be out there and finish it with the boys like that."
Having represented the Panthers in two of their underage, grand final winning sides in 2022, Warwick said it took some time adjusting to the under 20s competition.
"I played a couple of games throughout the year but as a full team like that I don't think we'd played together much," he said.
"It's not the first time but I'm not really used to playing with those guys."
Eligible to play Jersey Flegg for the next few seasons, Warwick was able to rub shoulders with members of Penrith's NRL squad including Mavrik Geyer, son of Panthers great Mark.
"We had a pretty good mix of guys, Mav Geyer came back down and he is full-time," he said.
"It was pretty cool to get some experience off him.
"There were about five of us who played SG Ball in the game, so we had a few different levels of experience.
"I suppose we brought something and so did they."
A small but loud crowd sat in CommBank Stadium on Sunday and there were some famous faces in the crowd with the defending premier Panthers NRL side watching on.
Not only have Warwick's sides been successful in 2022 but the Penrith NSW Cup side also won their premiership and the South Dubbo junior said it was 'crazy' to look into the crowd and see NRL stars.
"That was the best thing ever, especially to see Charlie (Staines) and Isaah (Yeo) coming from the country," he said.
"To look where they are now, they've got a grand final this weekend and it's pretty cool to be a part of something that special."
It's been a huge first year in Sydney for Warwick after he moved from Dubbo and he said he came into the year with minimal expectations but couldn't have imagined achieving what has done so already.
"Coming down at the end of last year I didn't think I'd be playing in two grand finals let alone winning them," he said.
"Being with the SG Ball boys at the start of the year was pretty crazy.
"Two weeks ago I didn't think I was going to be playing in the Flegg grand final but it was great to get the call at the start of the week to tell me I'm playing and to win both in the same year is crazy."
Looking ahead, Warwick is not eligible to play SG Ball again and is hoping to play Jersey Flegg once again but he isn't in a hurry.
"I just want to get my body right, I'm still young," he said.
"I want to have a really good pre-season and hopefully play some full-time footy would be nice."
