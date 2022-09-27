Bourke Warriors coach Mark Knight believes he has the side to win the 2022 Koori Knockout.
The Warriors will be one of several teams from the Western region who will travel to Bomaderry to take part in the 50th NSW Aboriginal Rugby League Knockout Carnival also known as the Koori Knockout.
Knight has assembled a talented side and won which features several names Daily Liberal readers will be familiar with.
Jeremy Thurston, Alex Ronayne, Josh Toole and Ash Widders are just a handful of the former/current Group 11 products who will run on for the Warriors this weekend.
With his squad gelling together nicely, Knight knows they are a real buzz around the Warriors' camp ahead of the weekend.
"The boys are really excited, everyone went really well in their seasons this year," he said.
"Most of them either made grand finals or finals plus a couple of them won the Dubbo Knockout last weekend."
Knight admitted one of the most pleasing parts of coaching the Warriors is the attention the side brings with it and the love they receive from across the region.
"Just the whole Western area (like us), even parts away from Bourke and Dubbo love the culture we bring to this team," he said.
"It makes me happy every time someone from outside our community wants to chuck a Bourke Warriors jersey on."
Toole now plays his football in Newcastle and won't be the only product from the coast to don a Warriors jersey this weekend.
Knight said former NRL player Luke Walsh and a current lower-grade Newcastle star will be big additions to his squad.
"I'm happy to see it all pan out, we've got some local Bourke boys who play in the Newcastle comp as well," he said.
"I can't wait to see those boys come together with the guys out west who are killing it now.
"Luke and Ryan Walsh plus Josh Toole will be playing.
"I've got a young cousin from Bourke who is playing as well as Tyrese Edwards and Heath Gibbs who is with the Newcastle Knights.
"He has had a real good season as well so the squad is looking really good and it might be the best side I've ever put together."
Boasting a talented roster, Knight made it no secret of his hopes for the weekend.
"The side here we put together is a side that can do it," he said.
"Everybody is fit and playing comp football.
"With the guys who are coming to the side away from Bourke are adding some firepower to our side but I can't say names just yet.
"We've got a real strong team and are hoping to come away with the win."
The Warriors' coach laughed when asked about how well the team have bonded and said there are never any hard feelings when some of the players line up opposite each other in their respective local competitions.
"What happens on the field stays on the field with those boys, they might have a bit of banter every now and then through socials or on the sideline but they are a pretty tight group," he said.
"Our Bourke side has a strong camp, we are in a group chat all year round."
The draw for the annual Koori Knockout will be held later in the week before play begins on Saturday.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
