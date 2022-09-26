Macquarie Raiders president Jarryd Meredith insists the signing of Jack Kavanagh as co-coach for 2023 is in no way a slight on incumbent captain-coach Alex Ronayne.
The club has confirmed former junior Kavanagh will be back in blue next season and will join Ronayne in the top job.
Western Rams captain Ronayne has been captain-coach for the past three years after making the high-profile return to his junior club from Dubbo CYMS.
Kavanagh spent the 2021 season playing under Ronayne at Macquarie before spending time playing in both Queensland and on the south coast this year.
Meredith said the way the pair worked together last year was an indication of what's to come when the Raiders resume their search for first premiership win in the top grade since 2012.
"I can understand why people on the outside looking in might see it that way," Meredith said of it being viewed as Ronayne needing assistance in the top job.
"It's certainly not how we see it from a club perspective. Aka (Ronayne) and Jack are really close mates and I know in the season they had together for us, Aka leant pretty heavily on him for guidance.
"When he (Kavanagh) was coming back and wanting to have a go at that coaching side of things as well, they both agreed to work together and, from a club point of view, we think they'll work together really well."
As a former NSW Country representative and someone who has also previously played in the Queensland Cup and earned a raft of representative selections throughout his career, Kavanagh is expected to provide the Raiders with plenty of experience and knowledge gained from outside this region.
Back-rower Ronayne, meanwhile, has a vast knowledge of Group 11 and competition in the western area and remains one of the most respected players in the bush.
"They brings different sides to the game," Meredith added.
"He (Kavanagh) has shown a keen interest to get involved and dip his feet into the coaching side and we're excited about that.
"He brings something different with that experience and I know Aka is looking forward to having him onboard."
As well as being someone with a wealth of experience, Kavanagh has proven himself as a destructive front-rower.
During 2021 he represented the Western Rams and he will be expected to again add plenty to the Raiders engine room.
"If we look at Kav purely as a player he's one of those dominant front-rowers who likes to play big minutes and he prides himself on that," Meredith said.
"He's certainly a big addition to our pack."
The signing of Kavanagh this month continues Macquarie theme of recent years of getting business done early.
Meredith said it's something the club has worked to do to ensure things are in a stable situation prior to a Christmas break and the start of pre-season.
No other major additions have been confirmed yet ahead of the 2023 campaign but ensuring the bulk of this year's squad sticks around and adding some other new faces is the goal for the coming weeks and months.
This year's Macquarie side was knocked out of the Peter McDonald Premiership race by Bathurst Panthers in the opening week of finals after finishing the regular season in third spot in the Group 11 pool.
"We were happy with all our teams making finals (this season) and that was a step in the right direction but ideally the goal is to lift the trophy," Meredith said.
"In first grade, again it was one of those things where I think we had the potential to go a lot further in the competition but unfortunately we saved our worst game for the finals, which was a bit disappointing.
"I know the boys are determined to go deeper into the competition next year."
The under 18s side making the finals of the Tom Nelson Western Under 18s Premiership was a highlight for club this year, according to Meredith, but he said the league tag and reserve grade sides suffering Group 11 grand final defeats were painful results which have created plenty of motivation for 2023.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
