Daily Liberal

Bathurst Panthers were too good for Macquarie Raiders winning 34-26 in their Peter McDonald Premiership match

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated August 13 2022 - 11:36pm, first published 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A hat-trick to Bathurst Panthers captain-coach Jake Betts proved to be the difference in his side's 34-26 win over Macquarie Raiders on Saturday night.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.