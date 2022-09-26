Having not been a part of a Western Women's Rugby League competition since 2020, Bec Smyth immediately noticed the improvement in the standard of play when the new season kicked off on Saturday.
No play was possible in 2021 due to COVID restrictions while Goannas star Smyth missed the summer competition at the start of this year as it clashed with her ACT Brumbies rugby commitments.
She returned on Saturday and scored a double in the Goannas' 32-18 opening round win over the Midwest Brumbies at Mudgee, but it was the quality of play across the board which caught her eye.
"It was the first thing I thought when I got there," Smyth said.
"We watched the end of the 18s and the contact was strong and solid. You don't have people just running through and not tackling anymore.
"You used to get that in the women's game as they didn't have the skills but that is in the past now. It's solid contact and you can see it in the younger age groups so when it gets up to us (open-age) it's just awesome.
"The skill level was so good."
READ ALSO:
The Goannas - drawing in players from Dubbo, Wellington, Forbes and surrounds - have long been one of the top sides in the WWRL. While the core group remains this year and Smyth has been welcomed back, there are a number of new faces in the squad.
Lakeisha Hull, well known in rugby circles, was one of the new players trying her hand at league on Saturday and was named player of the match for her performance at fullback while Oriana Vercoe took to the tackle format for the first time on the outside of back-rower Smyth.
"A win is always positive but we had a lot of new girls. Some had come up from younger ages and some were women who had never played a contact sport before," Smyth said.
"You bring them in and you blood them and let them have a crack and that was so good.
"The centre outside of me (Vercoe), it was her first time playing and by the end of it she told me she needed to get in there and hunt for the ball more. I said 'absolutely', she was loving it."
While the performances of the new players was a highlight, proven performers Smyth and Alahna Ryan were two of the standouts in the forward pack.
Both scored doubles in the 14-point win, while Alex Couley and Gemma Mitchell also crossed for the Goannas.
"She's slippery," Smyth said of Ryan.
"You look at her and she's so deceiving because she's a little pocket rocket but at lock she's just lethal.
"You never know where she's going to cut through and she cuts through gaps that don't even exist.
"She's so good and Lakeisha Hull was at fullback and she just had so much space to play in in her first game.
"I'm lucky I'm playing with those girls and not against them."
Saturday was a successful one for the Goannas as they won in four of the five grades.
The under 18s scored a 24-18 win while the under 14s were convincing 26-8 victors and the under 12s won 20-4.
The Brumbies had joy in the under 16s and scored a 32-16 win.
Next-up for the Goannas is a home clash with the Vipers, their long-time WWRL rivals.
"Going from past years they're definitely the team to beat," Smyth said of the Vipers.
"But there's not one position in our team where I think 'oh God that's a weakness' which is really good and never once did we let our heads drop.
"No matter what happens against Vipers, we'll stay in the fight."
Round 2 games will be played Sunday, October 9 after the long weekend general bye.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.