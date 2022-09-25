He might not have been able to win the weekend's Dubbo Waratahs Rugby League Knockout, but Aidan Ryan was still proud to be able to honour his brother.
Ryan and a number of family and friends from Wellington were part of the Ashton Ryan Memorial side which competed at Dubbo on Saturday.
The team was a tribute to Aidan's brother, who died as a result of a car crash in May of last year.
The weekend marked the first time the side could take to the field after the last two editions of the Waratahs Knockout were cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions.
"It's pretty important today with all the family and friends and we've got a good support base," Aidan said after his side's opening win over Lance Carr Memorial on Saturday.
"It's still pretty fresh and it's hard to talk about but it's an honour to go out and represent him.
"We lost him pretty young and we've got all his kids here and his family here and we're having a wonderful day."
Having been a part of the John Ahsee Memorial side which won the carnival in 2019, Ryan organised the team this year and said he went with local players as they were the ones who wanted to represent Ashton.
The side was one of the favourites for the title and won each of its first two starts before being beaten by the Euabolong Tigers in the semi-final.
The Tigers were then beaten by BRS Merritt Memorial in a thrilling grand final which was decided in golden point extra time.
While the Ashton Ryan Memorial side fell short, it was still special for all involved to be a part of the carnival.
Given there was two cancellations due to COVID, so many around the region missed out on the unique opportunities knockouts provide to connect with family and friends.
Seven of the 16 teams were memorial sides while all had their own story to tell.
All had huge bands of supporters following them and Aidan Ryan was keen to congratulate the likes of organisers Mark 'Spock' Toomey and Grace Toomey for running a successful 10th anniversary edition of the Waratahs Knockout.
"The Waratahs put on a wonderful weekend so a credit goes to the Toomeys who organise this and make it happen so everyone can come together," he said.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
