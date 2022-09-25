Daily Liberal
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Aidan Ryan proud to play for his brother at Dubbo Waratahs Rugby League Knockout

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
Updated September 25 2022 - 4:06am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

He might not have been able to win the weekend's Dubbo Waratahs Rugby League Knockout, but Aidan Ryan was still proud to be able to honour his brother.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Guthrie

Nick Guthrie

Senior journalist

I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.