Bowlers were the dominant force on day one Max Shepherd Shield but a pair of Dubbo batsmen shone in the host's strong win.
All six teams from across the Western area were in action on Tuesday at Lady Cutler for the opening day of the competition and Dubbo played their home conditions perfectly.
Batting first, Dubbo finished their 45 overs 8/188 led by Harvey Marchant's 67 off just 83 balls before restricting Orange to 9/123.
Light rain prior to the games added some juice into the pitches and the Orange bowlers had early rewards when Cameron Healey (4) and Ashton Deebank (7) both departed inside the opening 10 overs.
But from there it was all about Marchant and Billie Caton who set about kickstarting the Dubbo innings at 2/28.
Caton was patient and showed great resolve in his knock of 31 before eventually being bowled by Charlie McMillan.
Marchant cruised to 67 hitting nine fours and a six before he was bowled by Jack Connolly.
From there the Orange bowlers fired up and took three quick wickets before Austin Hunt (14) and Boyd Hutchins (23) provided some crucial late hitting to get Dubbo to a competitive total.
Harry Miller was the pick of the bowlers for Orange taking 3/30 while Connolly (2/24) and Zavier Felice (2/16) were impressive with the new ball.
Requiring 189 to win, Orange's chase got off to a less than ideal start as Sam Garvin was caught by Hunt off the bowling of Brend Richards early.
Hunt was at it again with the ball himself this time removing Henry Luelf and two more quick wickets had Orange in trouble at 4/46.
Orange skipper Oliver Brincat stood up when his side needed it the most batting at number five and was brilliant against some quality bowling.
Brincat's innings of 58 not out was arguably the knock of the day albeit in a losing side.
The wickets were shared around the Dubbo bowling attack with Andrew Powyer and Healey taking two-a-piece while Hunt, Richards, Marchant and Reggie Peet also took wickets.
In the other matches of the day, Lachlan scored a strong win over the Western Cricket Zone under 16s girls side.
Batting first, Western made 9/88 from their 45 overs before Lachlan moved past the total and continued batting until they were bowled out for 156.
Simran Dhatt (20) and Nikera Hann (23) were both solid with the bat but regular wickets kept Lachlan in the game as Western failed to put together a big partnership.
Harry Yelland was the best of the Lachlan bowlers taking 3/1 from four overs while Harry McDonald's 2/9 was impressive as well.
In reply, an early Gabrielle Bennett wicket had Western right in the game before Lillian Harrison removed McDonald for 0 to have Lachlan in trouble at 2/14.
Nate Gunn found a handy batting partner in Yelland as the pair rebuilt the Lachlan innings before the latter was removed for 48.
Gunn was dismissed shortly after for 34 but Lachlan had already secured the win.
Bennett, Harrison, Dhatt and Karly Woods took two wickets each for Western in the loss.
Bathurst was too good for Gilgandra-Wellington in third match of the day.
