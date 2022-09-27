A former Forbes and Narromine Cup winner is set to make a long-awaited return to racing on Friday at Dubbo Turf Club.
Mick Mulholland's The Sledgehammer has been named to race in the Open Handicap (1400m) nearly two years after his last professional run.
The Sledgehammer will be one of two chances for Mulholland in the race with Universal Thief also being nominated.
The eight-year-old gelding has not run since the 2020 Dubbo Gold Cup where he failed to place but prior to that showed some real promise.
Winning both the Forbes and Narromine Cups in 2020 was easily the highlight of The Sledgehammer's last campaign but a two-year layoff was ended in late August when the gelding trialled at Gilgandra.
READ ALSO:
The trial was a good chance for the horse to blow out a few cobwebs and turn his attention to a new campaign.
Albury-based trainer Mitchell Beer has nominated Mussoorie Magic for the same race.
The gelding has recently come to Beer and ran only a few weeks ago at Wagga but failed to place.
The pair will be among the favourites for the race as will Damien Lane's Catesby and Two Big Fari trained by Todd Howlett.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the track is rated a Soft 5 but light rain around Dubbo could change the rating closer to Friday.
The acceptances and weights for the eight-race meeting will be released later in the week.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.