Some of the best go-karters in NSW will hit Lincoln County Raceway this weekend as part of the State Sprint Titles.
Dubbo Kart Club will host the two-day event this weekend beginning on Saturday with nine different categories to be in action.
Competitors starting at age six will be in action right through to adults and Kart Club president Frank Cross said there is a buzz around the club in the lead-up to the event.
"We'll have two days of solid racing, we've got over 170 competitors coming which will equate to putting another 500 or 600 people on the ground here," he said.
"All the competitors have been coming up practising, we held our feature meeting the gold cup a few weeks ago and a fair few came to that.
"They are all coming again, people love to come to Dubbo.
"They love our track so it's going to be a big weekend."
After hosting one of their biggest meetings of the year only a few weeks ago, Cross said the big group of competitors for the state titles will be a mix of locals and travelling racers.
"We've pretty much-got people from all over the state, there are probably a dozen locals," he said.
READ ALSO:
"They are all some of our top drivers so they will be interested in getting to race against some of the other guys."
Light rain is expected in the days leading into the weekend but Cross is confident it won't be a problem for the drivers.
"We are allowed to run wet weather tyres but it's a bit uncomfortable if it rains," he said.
"It sorts you out once you get on the wets but it's all good.
"The track looks a million dollars, it looks really good."
Dubbo is no stranger to hosting talented drivers after the likes of Jamie Whincup and James Courtney have spent time here and Cross believes there is a simple reason why the club can attract big events.
"Lots of guys out of Sydney love the track here," he said.
"It's technical enough, it's fast and got everything it needs.
"Anybody that races here can race anywhere in the world, we have had some imports. There was a guy here from Europe a few weeks ago and he was over the moon with the track.
"We've also produced some races, some of the Supercars guys now raced here when the track first opened. Now we've got Tyler Everingham in Super 2, he comes out and runs what we call a gearbox kart for practice to keep his eye in."
The NSW State Sprint Titles will begin on Saturday at 9am.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.