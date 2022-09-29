St Johns junior Isaah Yeo is hoping he can cap off a remarkable week on Sunday when he leads the Penrith Panthers out in the NRL grand final.
Penrith will take on the Parramatta Eels in the decider and Yeo will come up against some familiar faces during the match.
Speaking to NRL.com, Yeo opened up on his feelings about playing against former teammate and good mate Reagan Campbell-Gillard.
"As a mate, I'm just happy for him because it's very hard to get to this arena, your first grand final. I just wish it wasn't against us," he said.
"We're still good mates and talk often but we don't talk before games. I don't think we'll be mates for the 80 minutes on Sunday either.
"One of us is going to win and one of us is going to lose. I'm hoping I'm the one with the smile and he's looking sad at the end of the game."
READ ALSO:
A win on Sunday would be the end to a great week for the Penrith co-captain after being named Dally M Lock of the Year and Captain of the Year on Wednesday night.
It is the third consecutive year Yeo has won the Lock of the Year since moving to the position at the beginning of the 2020 season.
During Wednesday's Dally M Awards Night, Yeo thanked not only the club but a few individuals as well during his acceptance speech for winning Captain of the Year.
"Obviously I do this with someone else (Nathan Cleary) who isn't here tonight because he got suspended for a couple of games," he said.
"So to co-captain with Nathan, this award as much as his as it is mine, there are some fantastic leaders in the NRL.
"I'm super stoked that we captain a great side, myself and Nathan never really have to talk about anything.
"They keep each other so accountable and Ivan (Cleary) what he instils in us."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.