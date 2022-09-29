Daily Liberal
Isaah Yeo picked up two trophies at the Dally M Awards Night

Tom Barber
Tom Barber
September 29 2022
Penrith co-captain Isaah Yeo picked up two trophies at the Dally M Awards Night as he prepares for another grand final. Picture by Penrith Panthers

St Johns junior Isaah Yeo is hoping he can cap off a remarkable week on Sunday when he leads the Penrith Panthers out in the NRL grand final.

