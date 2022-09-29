Rain washed out what was looking like a thrilling day two of Max Shepherd action as Dubbo continued their impressive form.
Playing against Western Zone's under 16s girls side, Dubbo managed to make 4/191 from their 45 overs before rain caused all three matches at Lady Cutler Ovals to be abandoned.
Dubbo opener Deacon George was gone early for four with Niker Hann breaking through before Brendan Richards and Joshua Craze set about getting the hosts' innings started.
Richards was patient during his time at the crease before he was bowled by Pheobe Johnston for 24.
Craze soon retired on 31 before Andrew Powyer followed him retiring on 50 from just 68 balls.
Hann and Johnston both took another wicket each before some late hitting from Austin Hunt (32 not out) and Harvey Marchant (21 retired not out) capped off a strong Dubbo innings.
Unfortunately, as both teams prepared to retake the field, heavy showers hit Dubbo, forcing the match to be abandoned.
It was a bowler's day out in the match between Lachlan and Bathurst as a whopping 15 wickets fell for just 98 runs between the two sides.
Batting first, Bathurst failed to put together regular partnerships with only Kobe Muir (24) making double-figures as his side was bowled out for 63.
Dempsey O'Connell was the main wicket-taker finishing with figures of 3/6 from his four overs.
Alongside O'Connell, Max Hazell (2/6), Eamon Moody (2/8) and Nate Gunn (2/2) were also extremely impressive.
Lachlan's run chase got off to a shaky start as Gunn and Nate Vincent were both removed early to leave the side 2/6 before there was a slight rebuild.
With his side needing to make a breakthrough, Bathurst bowler Callum Munns did just that removing Harry Yelland for 10 before Ben Anderson grabbed his second wicket of the game ending Harry McDonald's time at the crease.
Moody was run out for 0 and Bathurst looked to be taking control of the match before rain stopped play.
Orange's batsmen stood up in tricky conditions in their match against Gilgandra-Wellington.
Oliver Brincat continued his day one form hitting 45 while Ben Brazier's innings of 47 was enough to get Orange to 8/173 from their 45 overs.
Orange was in trouble early at 3-48 before Brincat and Brazier combined to put together a 63-run partnership.
Rupert Mason made the breakthrough for Gilgandra-Wellington, removing the dangerous Brincat.
From there Gilgandra-Wellington got a roll on taking the next few weeks whilst not considering too many runs.
Brazier was the last wicket to fall as he was run out by Lawson Marchant in the dying overs.
The wickets were shared around the bowlers with Marshall Parker, Hugo Harvey, Rupert Mason and Alex Cosier each taking one each.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
