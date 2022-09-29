Daily Liberal
Home/Sport/Local Sport
Photos

Day two of the Max Shepherd Shield ended early due to rain

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated September 29 2022 - 2:50am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Rain washed out what was looking like a thrilling day two of Max Shepherd action as Dubbo continued their impressive form.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.