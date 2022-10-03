The pain of golden point defeat wasn't enough to destroy the pride within the Nanima Common Connections (NCC) team which contested the Koori Knockout on the long weekend.
Thr 50th edition of the tournament marked the first time NCC made it as far as the semi-finals and the team representing the mission outside of Wellington fell agonisingly short of qualifying for the decider.
In a thrilling and often fiery semi-final, NCC was beaten 26-22 by the Newcastle All Blacks (NAB) after a try for Callan Briggs in the second period of golden point extra-time.
NCC captain Justin Toomey-White said the pain and frustration of that defeat would with him and his players for some time, but added the main emotion to come out of the three days of competition was pride.
"All in all, I'm very proud of the boys for their efforts over the weekend," the Wellington Cowboys leader said.
"We came into camp on Friday and we had one goal, to get as far as we can, and to make Monday for the first time was pretty special and it was something the majority of our squad hadn't experienced before."
After making it as far as the quarter-finals previously, there was belief within the Nanima squad they could go further in 2022.
The absence of Brisbane Broncos star Kotoni Staggs and Will Lousick through injury was a blow but Tyrone Peachey of the Wests Tigers took control of the side in the halves and Toomey-White was again brilliant in the second-row.
Playing five games in the space of three games was a mighty effort for all involved - a number of players were noticeably struggling late on in the semi-final - but using the emotion of the occasion and playing for those they care about most kept NCC going.
"A major focus for us my Aunty and Tyrone and Derek Peachey's nan, Myrene, who is in palliative care," Toomey-White said.
"She was a main focus for us and it was pretty special to get phone calls from people with her and she was able to watch the football.
"Our biggest focus was making her proud and that's what the KO is all about."
While the NCC squad was led by local players like Toomey-White, Mason Williams, Richie Peckham, Kenny Everson and Ash Conn, the presence of Wellington juniors Peachey and Staggs back at the Knockout created plenty of excitement.
All 25 blokes who played this weekend did our jersey, Nanima and our community very proud.- Justin Toomey-White
Peachey was key to the side's success while 23-year-old Staggs took on a coaching role for the first time after undergoing surgery following the end of the Broncos' season.
"They're a big part of our team and their presence is felt," Toomey-White said of the NRL stars.
"When they speak everyone listens and just having them around the motel and having Kotoni coach a side for the first time was special. It was a learning curve for him.
"It was just amazing to see the kids around the motel and when we were walking between games, seeing the kids asking Kotoni and Tyrone for photos and that's what it's all about.
"It's amazing to be part of a carnival like this."
The campaign started in style with a 30-0 win over Next Generation Kangaroos and on Sunday a 22-6 victory over the Narrungdera Wanderers and 16-0 defeat of the Blacktown Red Belly Warriors set-up a quarter-final clash with Wiradjuri Aboriginal Rivers.
That match finished 16-all but the Nanima advanced to the semis for the first time courtesy of the first try rule.
In Monday morning's semi-final, NCC trailed the powerhouse NAB side 12-0 early on but showed great sprit to get back in the contest and trail by just six at half-time.
Toomey-White and Peachey began to combine to great effect on the left-edge in the second half two tries in quick succession had Nanima trailing 18-16.
Tempers had been bubbling all match and they boiled over in a melee midway through the second half that resulted in Peachey being sent to the sin-bin.
NAB soon extended the lead by four but once again Nanima lifted and a converted try late on sent it to extra-time.
Handling errors hurt NCC in extra-time and while NAB missed a couple of chances, they made the sheer weight of possession count when a perfect grubber from Scott Briggs led to a match-winning try for his nephew.
As crushing as the defeat was, the result only makes the fire burn brighter for Toomey-White and his teammates.
"It's just about sticking together," he said.
"All 25 blokes who played this weekend did our jersey, Nanima and our community very proud. It's sticking together and building what we've got here.
"We'll take a lot out of this and learn from it and start the preparation again for 2023."
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
