Walgett Aboriginal Connection (WAC) and the Newcastle All Blacks (NAB) will do battle in the grand final at the 50th Koori Knockout.
Both sides won tense semi-finals at Bomaderry on Monday morning, setting up a blockbuster decider between two real powerhouses of the time-honoured competition.
A Ben Barba-inspired WAC defeated the Castlereagh All Blacks (CAB) 28-18 first-up on Monday before NAB ruined any hope of an all-western grand final by beating the Wellington-based Nanima Common Connection in a classic contest.
In a match which required two periods of golden point extra-time, NAB scored a 26-22 win after Callan Briggs scored and broke the hearts of Nanima players and supporters.
NAB won the Knockout in 2018 while the most recent of WAC's six titles came in 2014.
Former NRL star Joel Thompson - one of the big names in WAC's side alongside Latrell Mitchell and Barba - spoke to NITV after the semi-final win and said it was satisfying to win through to another decider.
"They came to play and they played that tough footy," Thompson said of CAB.
"We need to be better in the final but it's good to be here, it's good to be playing on a Monday, and it's good to see some of these young guys playing some good footy."
Speaking after his side's opening round win over defending premiers South Coast on Saturday, WAC's Matt Rose described his side's draw as "the toughest draw in knockout history".
After getting past the Black Cockatoos, WAC defeated a Bundjalung side featuring Cody Walker in the second round before beating a young Dunghutti team and then Bourke in a fiery contest to advance to Monday's matches.
"I reckon it's been great. It's all part of it," Thompson said of the fixtures.
"We're here, we're working hard for each other and know what it takes to get here.
"No matter what the draw is, we're in the final now and it's time to go."
After games on Saturday and Sunday were 20-minutes each half, the semi-finals were 30-minute halves and the grand final will be an 80-minute contest.
"It's just the long game now," NAB's NRL player Will Smith told NITV.
"Everyone is sore and everyone has been playing a few games so it's about the long game now and sticking in there for the full 80."
While only one western area side will play in the grand final, the region produced some outstanding results across the weekend.
As well as CAB and Nanima making the semi-finals for the first time, the Bourke Warriors, Wellington Wedgetails and Goodooga Magpies all played in the quarter-finals.
"I just want to give a big shout out to all the teams from the west," WAC great George Rose said after his side's quarter-final win over Bourke on Sunday.
"They're all pushing deep into the Knockout and it shows the depth of talent we have out west. I'm proud of all those teams and I'm really proud of my boys."
The 80-minute grand final will be at 3.50pm and it will be shown live on NITV.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
