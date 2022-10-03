From the junior footy fields of Dubbo to the World Cup.
That's the path taken by both Isaah Yeo and Matt Burton after the pair were named in the Australian Kangaroos squad on Monday morning.
The selection marks the first time either of the St John's juniors have been named to wear the green and gold and they will now be part of the squad which will play for World Cup glory in the United Kingdom later this month.
Yeo has also been named as one of two vice-captains under Roosters fullback James Tedesco, continuing what has been an incredible few weeks for the Penrith star.
Yeo was named Dally M Lock of the Year and Captain of the Year at the recent annual awards night while on Sunday night he led his side to an emphatic grand final win over the Parramatta Panthers.
The triumph made it back-to-back titles for the Panthers after they also won the 2021 grand final.
Burton was part of that title-winning side before making the move to the Bulldogs in 2022.
While the Bulldogs missed out on playing NRL finals, the Dubbo young gun was a shining light and also made his NSW Origin debut this year.
Burton will provide Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga with real flexibility as he's comfortable in the halves or at centre while Yeo is set to battle the likes of Cameron Murray and Jake Trbojevic for the starting lock position.
Yeo and Burton are two of 13 debutants named in the 24-man World Cup squad.
Orange junior Jack Wighton is also part of the squad while Latrell Mitchell and Josh Addo-Carr - currently playing for Walgett Aboriginal Connection and the Bourke Warriors respectively at the Koori Knockout - are also in.
"We have an extremely healthy mix of incumbent players as well as a number of players who are yet to represent their country," Meninga said.
"We will have players who have performed on this stage before. Many of these players have produced form when it counts in both State of Origin and also in the finals series.
"The balance of the squad is extremely strong and will hopefully produce the results we're after over the duration of the tournament."
Australia's World Cup campaign kicks off against Fiji on October 15 while they will also play pool matches against Scotland and Italy.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
