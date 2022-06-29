There was never going to be any doubt Matt Burton would have a few special fans in the Perth crowd for his NSW debut on Sunday night.
Burton was part of Brad Fittler's NSW side for State of Origin game two and his family made the long trip over to Perth to watch their boy star in the 44-12 win.
Burton's mother Lisa, told Channel Nine's Danika Mason after the match the journey was a big one.
"We left on Friday and got over here so it was good," she said.
Burton was one NSW's best players on Sunday night and has all but booked himself a place in the starting 17 for the next several years after playing left centre in the win.
The St Johns junior is no stranger to playing in centres after winning an NRL premiership in the position last season with Penrith as well as being named Dally M Centre of the Year for 2021.
While his performance may have surprised some, Burton's mum was confident her son had what it took to star on the game's biggest stage.
"We knew he could do it all the time," she said.
"He's very determined and we are so proud of him, it's amazing."
Burton scored a try and set another one up on debut with NSW forcing a series-deciding game three which is to be played at Suncorp Stadium in just a few weeks.
Also speaking to Channel Nine's Mason, Burton couldn't have been happier to debut for NSW.
"It's a dream come true," he said.
"It's what I expected and more, it was unbelievable to get the job done tonight.
"Especially to do it in front of all my family and this crowd it is unreal."
Burton debuted along with Siosifa Talakai in the win and the former could again be a part of the NSW side for the series decider.
Burton was the only Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs representative to feature in the match and now leaves Fittler with the tough task of having to select either himself, Latrell Mitchell or Jack Wighton in the two centre positions.
After the game, there was no denying Burton enjoyed his time around some of the game's best players.
"It was unbelievable, it was a great week with all the boys," he said.
"We knew we needed to get the job done and we did it."
