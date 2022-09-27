Incumbent Dugald Saunders will seek a second term in the NSW parliament after he was preselected as the NSW Nationals candidate for the seat of Dubbo.
The current Member for Dubbo stood unopposed and was unanimously endorsed by the grassroots local branch of the National Party over the weekend.
Mr Saunders was elected in a tight race in 2019 against independent Mathew Dickerson. He won the election by an estimated 1550 votes, succeeding former Nationals leader Troy Grant.
Mr Saunders, who is currently the Minister for Agriculture and Western NSW, said he was "honoured and excited" to seek a second term.
"It's been a privilege to represent the communities of Dubbo, Wellington, Mudgee, Gulgong, Narromine and Trangie, and the surrounding villages, for the past three and-a-half years and I look forward to the opportunity to hopefully earn the support of the electorate for a second term.
"The job isn't done," Mr Saunders said.
"There's no doubt it's been a tough few years; we've had to contend with drought, floods, a mouse plague and a pandemic, and I'm incredibly proud of how the people of the Dubbo electorate, whether they live in Dubbo itself or one of our wonderful towns and villages, have come together through it all," he said in a statement.
NSW Nationals Dubbo State Electorate Council chair Geoff Ballard welcomed Mr Saunders preselection, saying the party was well-placed to continue delivering for the region.
"Dugald has delivered on every commitment he made prior to the 2019 election, and that has included the $30 million Dubbo Hospital Car Park Project, overtaking lanes between Dubbo and Narromine, and smaller but important projects like a storage shed for Geurie Public School and upgrade toilets at Mudgee Public School.
"The government has also provided millions of dollars in funding to local councils and community groups for vital projects," Mr Ballard said.
The NSW State Election will be held on March 25, 2023.
