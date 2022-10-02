The proposed alcohol and drug rehabilitation centre in Dubbo has been brought up as a matter of urgency by two councillors in the latest council meeting.
Cr Pam Wells said there was no information coming from the Western NSW local health district, and called out the "continued lengthy delay" in finalising the rehabilitation centre.
It has been two years since the state government announced $7.5 million for the centre in Dubbo. The most recent update was that council was working with the local health district to find a suitable parcel of land for the drug and alcohol rehabilitation facility.
"We need to, as council, start to apply some pressure to those that we need to start getting some answers," Cr Wells said. "This delay is not acceptable."
"The amount of people who have lost their life or been incarcerated since the announcement of the dollars in 2022, it's just not acceptable that we continue to lose lives and incarcerate people when there could be alternate methods for rehabilitation services."
Cr Josh Black "echoed" Cr Wells' position.
He said it was "completely beyond the joke" that the state government had not found and announced a site for the alcohol and drug rehabilitation centre.
He wanted the "life-saving and life-changing" rehabilitation centre to be urgently looked at and wanted to put pressure on the local member for Dubbo, Dugald Saunders.
"Dugald, you've got a month until the next council meeting before I move up something and do a heap of media around it," Cr Black said.
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
