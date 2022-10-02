Aboriginal Medical Services (AMSs) in Western NSW will reap new funding from a revised program which aims to improve health outcomes for Indigenous patients with chronic illnesses, while also increasing capabilities of the services themselves.
Chief executive officer of Western NSW Primary Health Network (WNSW PHN), Andrew Coe, has announced the Integrated Team Care Program will be delivered by AMSs in the region from January 1, 2023.
"We are very excited that the revised Integrated Team Care Program is giving us the opportunity to support the enhancement of capacity and capability in our region's AMSs and deliver even better health outcomes for Indigenous people living with chronic disease in Western NSW," Mr Coe said.
He also clarified in his statement that the Integrated Team Care program was not being defunded, but instead was transitioning from the existing service provider, Maari Ma Health Aboriginal Corporation under the Marrabinya name, to new service providers (Western NSW AMSs).
Mr Coe also said the decision to revise the existing program, which has been delivered by Marrabinya since 2016, was made after an extensive review, consultation, and co-design process in July last year.
"As a commissioner of services, it is our responsibility to conduct regular reviews of all services that we commission to ensure they're delivering in the best possible way for our region's residents and their care outcomes, and where opportunities for improvements have been identified, to implement those efficiently and effectively," he said.
WNSW PHN's decision and new funding from the Integrated Team Care Program was welcomed by chief executive officer of Coonamble, Dubbo and Gilgandra AMSs, Phil Naden.
"I'm looking forward to a strengthened approach in working with WNSW PHN and I'm keen to commence the project in our locations to service Aboriginal clients in the region," Mr Naden said.
The revised program was a "powerful opportunity" for service providers and people in their care, according to chief executive officer of Orange AMS, Jamie Newman.
"Our organisation is very excited by the 'place based' approach by WNSW PHN for the Integrated Team Care Program and the disbursement of funds to each AMS in the region," Mr Newman said.
"We are ultimately responsible for the care and treatment of our clients in Orange and to have the authority to make a decision on additional support for our clients who meet the Integrated Team Care criteria is welcomed and supported by our team".
Walgett AMS (WAMS) chief executive officer Christine Corby, and chief operations manager for WAMS and Brewarrina AMS (BAMS), Katrina Ward, said the revised program was "guaranteed" to help local people wanting care.
"WAMS recognise the financial impost for some of their clients to receive allied health and specialist care outside of their place of residence. The Integrated Team Care Program will enable clients to access much-needed care, which would not necessarily be available to them," Ms Corby said.
"Brewarrina AMS is pleased to be able to provide the Integrated Team Care Program offered by WNSW PHN to our local and surrounding communities. BAMS will continue to support our clients in accessing services to improve chronic illness outcomes," Ms Ward said.
However, the decision to revise the Integrated Team Care program has come under scrutiny in the past few months. A number of Indigenous patients, as well as doctors and politicians in the region, have asked to keep the award-winning Marrabinya as a service provider. The WNSW PHN's consultation process, carried out by PricewaterhouseCoopers, has also been criticised.
Two protests and more than 2,000 petition signatures later, WNSW PHN maintain that Marrabinya's contract was extended till December 31, but will transition to AMSs on January 1.
Mr Coe said he was thankful to Maari Ma Health Aboriginal Corporation and those that had contacted them with concerns regarding the program.
"We appreciate that you are just as invested as we are in seeing constant improvements in the delivery and access to programs and services that benefit the health and wellbeing of people living in our region," Mr Coe said.
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
