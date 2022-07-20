Daily Liberal

1800 people sign petition to save Marrabinya Indigenous health service

Bageshri Savyasachi
By Bageshri Savyasachi
Updated July 20 2022 - 10:42pm, first published 6:00pm
Marrabinya care workers meet with representatives from Dubbo Council, NSW Aboriginal Land Council, Department of Education, and the Three Rivers Regional assembly in Dubbo. Picture: Bageshri Savyasachi

Almost 1,800 community members have signed a petition to save Marrabinya Indigenous health service saying they do not want the service to lose funding.

