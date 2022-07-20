Almost 1,800 community members have signed a petition to save Marrabinya Indigenous health service saying they do not want the service to lose funding.
This comes after the Western NSW Primary Health Network (WNSW PHN) made a decision to stop funding Marrabinya after December 31, 2022, under a revised program.
1,396 physical signatures along with 400 others on an online petition oppose WNSW PHN's decision to cease the program.
A Dubbo cardiologist, mayor of Coonamble Shire, and Barwon MP Roy Butler, have also written to Western NSW Primary Health Network (WNSW PHN) in support of Marrabinya.
Dr Roger Chatoor from the cardiac clinic at Dubbo Private Hospital said he was "extremely concerned" over plans to discontinue funding.
"I have seen Marrabinya facilitate better healthcare for a large group of disadvantaged individuals with a high burden of chronic disease," he said.
Dr Chatoor said Marrabinya was directly responsible for improved cardiovascular outcomes for patients as they were able to better access specialist appointments and undergo swift treatment.
He said defunding the program would comprise the health outcomes for a vulnerable community who were already significantly disadvantaged.
Mayor of Connamble Shire, Tim Horan, asked why the Marrabinya program, that had generated positive outcomes, was being taken away.
"Why take away a face-to-face service from an environment in which they are comfortable... scheduling this type of service remotely will be of no benefit to the patients who have an established connection with our local provider," Cr Horan said.
He said there was a large and ageing population of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples in his local government area. Coupled with the impact of COVID-19, he said the number of people requiring specialised assistance would continue to increase.
Roy Butler MP said the Marrabinya program was a "vital" resource for the Aboriginal community.
"I offer my support for continuation of funding for the program, as withdrawing would be detrimental to the already vulnerable community," Mr Butler said.
CEO of the WNWS PHN Andrew Coe has said the Marrabinya contract will end on 31 December this year. The contract will then be offered to Aboriginal Medical Services in the region starting January 1, 2023.
In a meeting on July 20, Dubbo manager Donna Jeffries met with Marrabinya workers and representatives from Dubbo Council, NSW Aboriginal Land Council, the Department of Education, and the Three Rivers Regional assembly.
Ms Jeffries said they were discussing a campaign against "a really poor decision" that would negatively affect some of the country's most vulnerable people.
The Daily Liberal has reached out to WNSW PHN for more information regarding the decision to discontinue the Marrabinya program.
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
