More areas around Dubbo have had their boil water alert lifted on Wednesday afternoon following the first lifting of the alert on Monday in some areas.
Currently properties west of the Macquarie River, properties within Dubbo Central Business District and parts of South Dubbo and all properties which are serviced by the Rifle Range Reservoir are now able to safely drink the water, without boiling.
Advertisement
Dubbo council has received approval from NSW Health to lift the boil water alert for properties serviced by the Bourke Hill Reservoir and Newtown Reservoir in Dubbo. This means Dubbo properties west of the Macquarie River, properties within Dubbo Central Business District and parts of South Dubbo are now able to safely drink the water, without boiling.
The boil water alert remains in place for other areas of Dubbo, Firgrove, Wongarbon, Eumungerie, Ballimore, Mogriguy, and Brocklehurst. You can go to www.dubbo.nsw.gov.au/water to check the drinking water status at their property.
Dubbo's boil water alert has been lifted for one area of town as of Monday morning, 18 July.
Dubbo Regional Council confirmed on Monday morning, all properties which are serviced by the Rifle Range Reservoir can water as normal.
While it is good news for residents in West Dubbo, the rest of the Dubbo local government area is still required to boil their water.
READ ALSO:
Council is currently working in partnership with Western NSW Local Health District, who are anticipating the Bourke Hill Reservoir should meet the dilution target by Wednesday, July 20.
Likewise, the Newtown Reservoir is expected to have its target met by Friday, July 22 but the council will have more updates in the following days.
The boil water alert has been in place around Dubbo since July 7, while mayor Mathew Dickerson was hopeful council would receive results on the water's integrity.
Residents can check their residential reservoir via https://www.dubbo.nsw.gov.au/our-region-environment/water-sewerage-and-drainage/boil-water-alert/boil-water-dubbo
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.