He explained that on 7 July the water treatment plant produced water above the 0.5 per cent threshold for 10 hours and 18 minutes. He continued to explain that while council has flushed the water system twice, NSW Health imposed a 0.1 per cent threshold for the old and new water coming in which could have forced the alert to be in place for more than a month. Cr Dickerson said council brought in external consultants to argue the point with NSW Health around the strict guidelines and came to an agreement that a more reasonable one per cent level can be attained. In addition, he said that NSW Health did not accept the testing council had done for traces of cryptosporidium in the water.