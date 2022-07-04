Crowds united on Wiradjuri land to mark the beginning of a week started by the National Aborigines and Islanders Day Observance Committee (NAIDOC), to celebrate more than 65,000 years of culture and connection to Country.
People of all ages and backgrounds marched from the east end of Macquarie Street to the regional council building in Dubbo. Police, councillors, and community organisations, all marched alongside Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.
Dubbo Wiradjuri elder Mrs Johanna Carr said it was "lovely and exciting" to see everyone marching.
Rob Riley, chairperson of Dubbo Aboriginal Community Working Party (DACWP), was pleased to see the public involved.
"I feel really excited that community gets to come together and showcase a united front," he said.
The theme of NAIDOC week 2022 (July 3-10) is 'Get up. Stand up. Show up.' Mr Riley said it was theme not only for the week, but the whole year.
"If you want to make change, we all need to be involved... that's what the theme is all about."
Manager of Bamara-Dubbo Opportunity Hub (DHUB) Brooke Mallison said it was "vital and crucial" that the community came together for occasions like this.
"It's a must that we attend them. It's not a 'should we?', it's a definite 'yes, we should'," she said.
"We need to show that there is unity to work together as a community to overcome some of the boundaries that have been put in place before us.
"We need to look at moving forward, but moving forward together."
Bamara-DHUB is a community organisation that works with schools to fulfil career pathways for Aboriginal students. Ms Mallison said it was a no-work week for the group as it was their time "to be out together and celebrating events as one".
Gargi Ganguly, from Orana Residents of the Indian Sub-Continental Heritage (ORISCON) group said she was there to celebrate the achievements of Indigenous and First Nations peoples.
"It's very inspiring and very important to be part of this march," she said.
When the march concluded at Dubbo Regional Council, the crowd was given a warm Wiradjuri welcome by Aunty Margaret Walker. She acknowledged elders past, present, and future, and greeted the assembly in Wiradjuri language.
"On behalf of all Aboriginal people, our culture, our history and our land, mandaang guwu."
People also heard a few words from Robert Riley and mayor Mathew Dickerson. They said the historic partnership agreement signed between council and the DACWP was an important step forward.
"Whether you've got a 60,000 year history, or a five year history, or you just came here last week, everyone is being embraced...we believe that one community is the way that we will go forward," Cr Dickerson said.
The first day of NAIDOC celebrations on Sunday, July 3, was postponed due to rain and will be held on Wednesday, July 6. Here's a calendar of upcoming events in the community over the next week.
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
