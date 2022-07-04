Daily Liberal

Unity, an emerging theme at the 2022 NAIDOC march in Dubbo

Bageshri Savyasachi
By Bageshri Savyasachi
Updated July 4 2022 - 7:26am, first published 6:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Crowds united on Wiradjuri land to mark the beginning of a week started by the National Aborigines and Islanders Day Observance Committee (NAIDOC), to celebrate more than 65,000 years of culture and connection to Country.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bageshri Savyasachi

Bageshri Savyasachi

Reporter

Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.