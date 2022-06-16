Daily Liberal

Council signs a partnership agreement with Dubbo Aboriginal Community Working Party

Bageshri Savyasachi
By Bageshri Savyasachi
Updated June 16 2022 - 1:33am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mayor Mathew Dickerson and Dubbo Aboriginal Community Working Party chairperson Robert Riley, centre, cut a cake to celebrate the signing of a new partnership agreement. Picture: Supplied

Dubbo's Indigenous community will have greater input on local government issues thanks to a "historic" partnership agreement.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bageshri Savyasachi

Bageshri Savyasachi

Reporter

Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.